A guide to magnets, L.A.'s highest-performing schools

Magnet schools are themed schools within L.A. Unified that students can get into through a ( somewhat confusing ) lottery system. They're in high demand ( here are some tips on applying), in part because, on the whole, they perform higher on state standardized tests than charters and other district schools. The school district is rapidly opening more magnets as a way to keep families in the district and out of charters.

But not every magnet school performs well on these tests. In 2016 The Times obtained and published a database of test scores for the magnet schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Here you can search for the most recent math and English test scores for magnets, and compare their scores to those of other district schools.