Hello, and welcome to Essential Education.
Millions of you tuned in Tuesday to the confirmation of Donald Trump's Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos .
Today is DeVos' first day, and it's also ours. We hope you'll stay tuned, and come to us to find out what's happening in schools and colleges across California -- and nationwide. On our radar today:
- Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaking vote to seal the confirmation of DeVos, a Michigan Republican fundraisers who loves school choice .
- Here in Los Angeles, there's a major school board race afoot. The Times' editorial board today endorsed these candidates .
- Some campaign materials want you to associate board president Steve Zimmer with murderers.
- A lawsuit is targeting a major source of union funding.
- You have to meet this 83-year-old man who is just now graduating from high school.
A guide to magnets, L.A.'s highest-performing schools
|Sonali Kohli
Magnet schools are themed schools within L.A. Unified that students can get into through a ( somewhat confusing ) lottery system. They're in high demand ( here are some tips on applying), in part because, on the whole, they perform higher on state standardized tests than charters and other district schools. The school district is rapidly opening more magnets as a way to keep families in the district and out of charters.
But not every magnet school performs well on these tests. In 2016 The Times obtained and published a database of test scores for the magnet schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Here you can search for the most recent math and English test scores for magnets, and compare their scores to those of other district schools.