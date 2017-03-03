Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
Lead and arsenic at a Watts school, healthier cereal, Trump's Florida school visit: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified sued the city's housing authority for the costs of cleaning up lead and arsenic at a Watts high school.
- Students in L.A. and elsewhere got their Dr. Seuss on during Read Across America Day .
In California:
- Students at two schools in California will take an international test to see how they measure up.
- A lawsuit alleges that California's learning standards are biased against Hinduism.
Nationwide: