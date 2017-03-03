L.A. Now
Living near freeways makes people sick. L.A. keeps building next to them anyway
Lead and arsenic at a Watts school, healthier cereal, Trump's Florida school visit: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Jordan High School (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • Students at two schools in California will take an international test to see how they measure up.
  • A lawsuit alleges that California's learning standards are biased against Hinduism.

Nationwide:

  • Obama administration alumni have created a website to track the legacy of the president's education policies.
  • Goodbye, Kellogg Co.: New York City schools are getting healthier cereals for breakfast.
  • President Trump's private school visit in Orlando, Fla., has divided this family, sort of.

Latest updates

