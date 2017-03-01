Dianne Feinstein presses DeVos on LGBT students

Last week, the Trump administration announced it would roll back President Obama's protections for transgender students, which let them use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The administration's stated reasoning was that these questions are best handled locally.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) wrote a letter to DeVos Tuesday asking that she commit to issuing new guidelines for protecting LGBT students .

"I have significant concerns about making it the sole responsibility of states and local school districts to protect LGBT students," Feinstein wrote. She asked that new guidance include ways to help LGBT students feel safer in school and maintain their privacy.