Applying to popular schools, such as the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies, could get easier.

For years, sophisticated middle- and upper-middle-class parents have worked out something like a secret science to sort, choose and get their children into the best schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The district hasn't made finding schools and comparing them easy.

Starting next fall, however, navigating the system should get simpler for all concerned.

L.A. Unified put out a request for proposals this month for an online school-finder system designed to take into account the curiosity, wishes, goals and needs of parents and students.

Some of the details of what the district has in mind were laid out Tuesday during a public committee meeting of the Board of Education.

The district's website currently offers a basic school-finder search. But right now, if you enter your address, you can learn only the names of your neighborhood elementary, middle and high schools. The search doesn't tell you the next schools over that have available seats. It also doesn't mention particular campuses with special programs, such as the popular Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies, that may be perfect for your child.

The hope is that the new search will fill in those blanks while enrolling is made easier, too.

The district says it will have a single online enrollment site and a single form to apply for most L.A. Unified programs. Instead of different deadlines for different programs, there will be a six-week window in which all applications are due. One letter or email will tell families which programs a student gets into.

Independently operated charter schools won't initially be a part of the equation.

The revamped search and enrollment process will be found at apply.lausd.net , which already has useful, but more limited, information.

But be careful out there. The district's website, lausd.net , still is full of broken links and dead ends.