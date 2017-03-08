The election-night parties of Monica Garcia and Lisa Alva said something about the two rival campaigns to represent District 2 on the Los Angeles Board of Education.

The gathering for Garcia at Puente Learning Center in Boyle Heights was a victory party, and it looked the part — with a mariachi band from Mendez High School and an arch of blue, white and gold balloons.

Garcia's activist roots and political strength were on display, in the form of about 100 local activists, parents and union leaders.

"Monica has an over 10-year track record of ... being an ally to the educational-justice movement in Los Angeles," said Maria Brenes, executive director of the advocacy group InnerCity Struggle. "She has represented the values of high expectations for high-needs students."

Her well-wishers included fellow school board member Ref Rodriguez, who hugged Garcia and said: "Monica, felicidades !" Said Garcia of her mantra of 100% graduation: "I think our movement gets stronger each election."

