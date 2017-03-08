Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Two of three L.A. Unified school board races likely will head into head into runoff elections.
- The State Board of Education meets today to discuss the type of information parents receive about their children's schools. Follow along here.
Party time for L.A. board candidates -- win or lose
|Sonali Kohli
The election-night parties of Monica Garcia and Lisa Alva said something about the two rival campaigns to represent District 2 on the Los Angeles Board of Education.
The gathering for Garcia at Puente Learning Center in Boyle Heights was a victory party, and it looked the part — with a mariachi band from Mendez High School and an arch of blue, white and gold balloons.
Garcia's activist roots and political strength were on display, in the form of about 100 local activists, parents and union leaders.
"Monica has an over 10-year track record of ... being an ally to the educational-justice movement in Los Angeles," said Maria Brenes, executive director of the advocacy group InnerCity Struggle. "She has represented the values of high expectations for high-needs students."
Her well-wishers included fellow school board member Ref Rodriguez, who hugged Garcia and said: "Monica, felicidades !" Said Garcia of her mantra of 100% graduation: "I think our movement gets stronger each election."
Alva, an English teacher at Bravo Medical Magnet High School, hosted a small gathering for about 20 friends and family in the backyard of the El Sereno home she grew up in. Her student David Rivera served as her unofficial social media manager, repeatedly refreshing the city election page on a laptop as the night went on.
The news was not encouraging for Alva as Garcia surged over 50%, which made a runoff election for the board seat look unlikely by late Tuesday.
"It's time for a teacher on the board" representing this district, said Daniel, 16, of his favorite teacher.
"She is a teacher who advocates for students. We need a change within our system," said Diana Hernandez, 23, an Upward Bound tutor at Roosevelt High School who was in Alva's English class almost a decade ago.
Said Alva: "Either way I win. If I win, I win. If I don't win the election, I get to go back to the classroom."