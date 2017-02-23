School vouchers can sometimes have negative effects on student outcomes

As we wait to see exactly how President Trump will try to fulfill his campaign promise to create a nationwide school voucher program , Kevin Carey has provided some key context in a piece in the New York Times.

Carey, who directs the education policy program at the think tank New America, writes that the origins of school vouchers can be traced to a single 1955 essay by economist Milton Friedman. Friedman suggested the idea of offering vouchers to help pay for private schools, as long as those schools that got public money met "certain minimum standards."

Most programs, Carey says, have relied on standardized testing to show that they do.

But several recent studies, based on test scores, of how students fare in voucher programs have "found that vouchers hurt student learning," Carey says.

The Trump administration has yet to release a plan for building new school voucher programs, but some think it could come in the form of a tax credit .