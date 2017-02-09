- In an effort to make refugees feel welcome, California lawmakers have introduced legislation to give them immediate in-state tuition and get more translators for schools.
- Because of a shift in the investing strategy of California State Teachers’ Retirement system, school districts will need to contribute more to pension funds starting in 2021. Los Angeles Unified has the biggest net pension liability: $4 billion.
- Are K-12 students getting all the funding they need? A nonpartisan legislative office recommends shifting $1 billion from county education offices down to the district level.
- Parents are suing the San Diego Unified School District over its allegedly dangerous soccer fields — some of which are made from “tire crumbs."
- This foster father in Azusa has spent more than two decades taking in terminally ill children.
- It’s Betsy DeVos’ second day as Education secretary, and we’re all trying to figure out her plans.
- This afternoon, the NAACP will be holding its own hearing on the pros and cons of charter schools here in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for more.
Texas school vouchers, 'manhood development' classes and body cams for teachers: What we're reading in education
|Joy Resmovits
- School districts across California are using money from the Local Control Funding Formula on a variety of new programs — including a "manhood development" class.
- Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa has posted signs telling students they can't record lectures without permission. Why? A few months ago, a student secretly record a professor's controversial Trump comments.
- After a years-long accreditation saga, City College of San Francisco will be tuition-free for city residents.
- A discussion about racially isolated schools.
- The U.S. Department of Education's website for special education was down on Secretary Betsy DeVos' first day. But apparently the outage is just a glitch.
- As we wait to hear about DeVos' plans on school choice, the Texas legislature is considering a complex school voucher bill. And some public school parents in West Virginia are trying to end bible classes.
- Many Republicans run on the highly unlikely promise of abolishing the U.S. Department of Education. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has introduced a bill that would do just that.
- Finally, some news from across the pond: Teachers in two schools in the United Kingdom are testing out body cameras.