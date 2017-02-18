Amtrak suspends service between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo

Amtrak suspended passenger train service Saturday morning on its Pacific Surfliner route between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo because of mudslides in the Santa Barbara area.

With heavy rain threatening to send water, mud and debris onto tracks, railroad operators were conducting inspections to make sure it was safe to travel, said Amtrak spokeswoman Chelsea Kopta. She could not say how extensively rail traffic was being affected in Southern California on Saturday.

There is no alternate Amtrak service between L.A. and San Luis Obispo, and Kopta did not know when service was scheduled to resume.

An Amtrak press release directed passengers to the company's website for its refund and exchange policy .