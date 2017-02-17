Potentially the strongest storm to hit Southern California in years knocks out power to 50,000

A powerful storm with strong wind gusts caused widespread power outages, affecting more than 50,000 people on Friday afternoon.

Southern California Edison reported that about 22,500 customers were without power across its service area.

The utility said crews were working to restore power. They were also monitoring areas for fallen debris.

In Los Angeles, 28,000 customers were affected by power outages, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

"The most frequent causes of power outages during heavy rain storms are downed trees, dried palm fronds, tree branches from trees on both private and public property falling and making contact with power lines," the department said. "This can result in extended outages as trees often need to be removed before our crews can begin restoration work."