Horse races and Black History Month Parade canceled ahead of rainstorm

A major storm moving into the Southland has prompted officials to cancel Friday horse races at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress.

Santa Anita park officials canceled a live eight-race card and closed the park for simulcast wagering because of possible unsafe road conditions.

The park is expected to be open for live racing over the three-day Presidents Day weekend.

All live races at Los Alamitos Race Course scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

Pasadena officials announced that the city's annual Black History Month Parade , which was to take place Saturday, is canceled. Officials said they took possible lightning strikes into consideration.

"The public's safety, including those who would watch the parade and the parade participants, was the deciding factor to cancel the parade," the city said in a statement.

City officials are seeking to re-schedule the parade.