The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Downed power line kills man in Sherman Oaks
|Michael Finnegan
A 55-year-old man was shocked and killed by a downed power line on Friday in Sherman Oaks, police said.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard, just south of Burbank Boulevard. Police did not immediately identify the man.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to nearly 150 reports of downed wires between noon and 4 p.m. Authorities urged the public to stay away from power lines and avoid touching any person or thing that has come into contact with one.