Downed power line kills man in Sherman Oaks

A 55-year-old man was shocked and killed by a downed power line on Friday in Sherman Oaks, police said.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard, just south of Burbank Boulevard. Police did not immediately identify the man.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to nearly 150 reports of downed wires between noon and 4 p.m. Authorities urged the public to stay away from power lines and avoid touching any person or thing that has come into contact with one.