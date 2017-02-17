CALIFORNIA
Live storm updates: Flash flood warnings, evacuations and flight cancellations
LOCAL CALIFORNIA

The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.

  • A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
  • Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
  • High surf could cause coastal flooding.
  • Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.

Downed power line kills man in Sherman Oaks

Michael Finnegan

A 55-year-old man was shocked and killed by a downed power line on Friday in Sherman Oaks, police said.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard, just south of Burbank Boulevard. Police did not immediately identify the man.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to nearly 150 reports of downed wires between noon and 4 p.m. Authorities urged the public to stay away from power lines and avoid touching any person or thing that has come into contact with one.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
55°