Duarte residents look on as mud and rock flows down street; no apparent damage to homes

Austin Fuentes and his mother Susan decided to stay at home on Melcanyon Road in Duarte, which turned out to be directly in the path of a mudslide.

By the early evening they started hearing ominous sounds outside their front door.

"When we started getting heavy rain ... you hear rocks tumbling and water rushing," he said.

Fuentes' father and grandparents evacuated and are staying at a hotel tonight.

"My grandparents have heart issues and we felt it was safer for both of them not to be here," Fuentes said.

The cycle of fire, rain and mudslides is nothing new to residents in the foothill neighborhoods. So far, there did not appear to be any serious damage to homes as a result of the latest flow.

"We're just crossing our fingers we don't have to clean up much more mud," Fuentes said.