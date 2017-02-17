In Duarte, most residents ordered to evacuate are staying put, authorities say

The city of Duarte on Friday ordered the mandatory evacuation of about 180 homes ahead of a powerful rainstorm -- but Alex Alarcon decided to stay put.

He had planned to leave. He left work early Friday morning and prepared to spend the night at a hotel with his wife, two children and dogs.

But he decided against evacuating when he noticed around 1 p.m. that the rain wasn't coming down as hard as he initially thought it would.

Alarcon lives near Larkhall Avenue and Deerlane Drive -- near Valley View Elementary School, where classes were canceled for the day. His neighborhood was just recently hit by a mudslide amid a January rainstorm.

"I had mud sticking to the sidewalk right near my house," he said Friday afternoon as a light rain fell on his baseball camp.

But he wasn't worried about Friday's storm. He and his family felt content staying in the area, where they've lived for about six years.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's official who was going door to door in the evacuated neighborhood said most people decided to simply stay indoors rather than leave their homes. Those who remained were asked to sign a waiver.

Concrete barriers were being set up Friday near houses in Duarte to protect them from potential mudslides.

The evacuations were ordered for homes near the Fish fire burn scar. The boundaries for the evacuations are Brookridge Road on the north and east, Greenbank Avenue on the west and Royal Oaks Drive on the south.

National Weather Service forecasters said throughout the day that the bulk of the rainstorm would not reach Los Angeles County until Friday afternoon -- just in time for the evening commute.

Rain could fall at a rate of an inch an hour at that point, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist for the weather service in Oxnard.