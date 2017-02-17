Person may have been shocked after downed tree crushes power line

The Los Angeles Fire Department was responding to dozens of reports Friday of downed power lines, including one instance in which a person possibly suffered electric shock.

The incident occurred at 12:43 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, fire department spokesman Erik Scott.

Few details were available, but Scott said a large tree toppled onto power lines and landed on a vehicle.

It is unclear whether the victim was inside the vehicle, he said.

Firefighters turned off the power and cleared an area to rescue the victim, who was in serious condition and taken to a hospital, Scott said.