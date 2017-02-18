California 138 in San Bernardino County is closed as Caltrans cleans flood debris

The westbound lanes of California 138 are closed for about 11 miles from the Cajon Pass to California 2 in Pinon Hills, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The eastbound side of Highway 138 is closed from Wagon Train Road, near the Cajon Pass, about nine miles to Summit Valley Road.

Eastbound lanes could open Sunday, although it’s unknown when westbound lanes will open, a CHP official said.