The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years has brought torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds to the area.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
California 138 in San Bernardino County is closed as Caltrans cleans flood debris
|Sonali Kohli
The westbound lanes of California 138 are closed for about 11 miles from the Cajon Pass to California 2 in Pinon Hills, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The eastbound side of Highway 138 is closed from Wagon Train Road, near the Cajon Pass, about nine miles to Summit Valley Road.
Eastbound lanes could open Sunday, although it’s unknown when westbound lanes will open, a CHP official said.