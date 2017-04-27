Berkeley city officials to residents: Don't get baited by provocateurs

The city of Berkeley issued a warning to residents Thursday, urging them not to be "baited by provocateurs" and to "keep a distance from violence."

"Mass gatherings of any kind attract a broad variety of people and, inevitably, that means an array of different motives and intentions," read a statement posted by the city manager's office. "The overwhelming majority come with a peaceful purpose."

"However, in recent protests in Berkeley, we have seen a small portion who come seeking to hurt others or to destroy property. We have seen that individuals who come armed and armored use peaceful protesters as a cover for their violent actions."

"If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence. If you can do so safely, report it to police."