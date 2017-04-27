Berkeley officials warned students and residents to “keep a distance from violence” Thursday as police prepared for clashes between supporters and opponents of conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who had been scheduled to speak to two UC Berkeley student groups about immigration policy this week before her appearance was canceled.
“If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence,” Chancellor Nicholas Dirks and Mayor Jesse Arreguín said in a joint statement Thursday morning.
Berkeley city officials to residents: Don't get baited by provocateurs
|Paige St. John
The city of Berkeley issued a warning to residents Thursday, urging them not to be "baited by provocateurs"
"Mass gatherings of any kind attract a broad variety of people and, inevitably, that means an array of different motives and intentions," read a statement posted by the city manager's office. "The overwhelming majority come with a peaceful purpose."
"However, in recent protests in Berkeley, we have seen a small portion who come seeking to hurt others or to destroy property. We have seen that individuals who come armed and armored use peaceful protesters as a cover for their violent actions."
"If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence. If you can do so safely, report it to police."