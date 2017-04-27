Berkeley officials warned students and residents to “keep a distance from violence” Thursday as police prepared for clashes between supporters and opponents of conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who had been scheduled to speak to two UC Berkeley student groups about immigration policy this week before her appearance was canceled.
“If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence,” Chancellor Nicholas Dirks and Mayor Jesse Arreguín said in a joint statement Thursday morning.
California Rep. Barbara Lee on Berkeley protests: 'Battle of ideas cannot be won with violence'
While I stand in firm opposition to the hateful ideology that fuels extremists like Ann Coulter, we must ensure that all parties can peacefully and safely exercise their First Amendment rights. We cannot allow outside agitators to undermine the work of nonviolent protestors and students exercising their constitutional rights. Recognizing that the battle of ideas cannot be won with violence, I urge everyone to protest peacefully.