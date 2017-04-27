From his fifth-floor suite of offices overlooking the park, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin had a first-hand view of the gathering of far right demonstrators.

He has struggled to come to terms with how to deal with the combatants who continue to use Berkeley as their stage.

"We're a surrogate for the resistance against the Trump administration certainly, and for progressive values, " he said.

"It's not lost on me that I'm Berkeley's first Latino mayor. I have been outspoken against the Trump administration," he said. "I have to wonder if the mayor was white, would we see such hate."

He has dealt with hate mail and death threats, he said.

He also has tried to grapple with the presence of extremist anti-fascist groups in his city.

Arreguin said conservatives, including Ann Coulter, have been able to parlay the clash between anti-fascist and nationalist demonstrators to their own advantage.

"It's engineered intense animosity against Berkeley and that's a narrative they keep putting out there," he said.

The mayor's personal nightmare, he said, is that eventually someone will get killed in one of the violent clashes.