Berkeley officials warned students and residents to “keep a distance from violence” Thursday as police prepared for clashes between supporters and opponents of conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who had been scheduled to speak to two UC Berkeley student groups about immigration policy this week before her appearance was canceled.
“If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence,” Chancellor Nicholas Dirks and Mayor Jesse Arreguín said in a joint statement Thursday morning.
Berkeley mayor: Conservatives exploiting 'engineered intense animosity' against city
|Paige St. John
From his fifth-floor suite of offices overlooking the park, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin had a first-hand view of the gathering of far right demonstrators.
He has struggled to come to terms with how to deal with the combatants who continue to use Berkeley as their stage.
"We're a surrogate for the resistance against the Trump administration certainly, and for progressive values, " he said.
"It's not lost on me that I'm Berkeley's first Latino mayor. I have been outspoken against the Trump administration," he said. "I have to wonder if the mayor was white, would we see such hate."
He has dealt with hate mail and death threats, he said.
He also has tried to grapple with the presence of extremist anti-fascist groups in his city.
Arreguin said conservatives, including Ann Coulter, have been able to parlay the clash between anti-fascist and nationalist demonstrators to their own advantage.
"It's engineered intense animosity against Berkeley and that's a narrative they keep putting out there," he said.
The mayor's personal nightmare, he said, is that eventually someone will get killed in one of the violent clashes.
Police arrest at least 1 demonstrator at UC Berkeley
|Veronica Rocha
At least one demonstrator was arrested Thursday at UC Berkeley after police say he refused to identify himself and remove a surgical mask covering half of his face.
The man, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer performing his duties, police said. A San Francisco Chronicle reporter recorded video of the arrest as it unfolded on campus.
Police first detained the man because they said he was holding a sign that was larger than what is allowed on campus. He told officers that he would cut down the size of his sign. Officers then told the man that he was being detained and that he had to identify himself.
“You’re criminalizing me for holding a sign,” the man told the officer.
The officer responded by saying, “It’s not criminal.”
The man told the reporter that he was wearing a mask because he had a sore throat.
In wake of Ann Coulter speech cancellation, police gird for potential violence at Berkeley
|Paige St. John and Veronica Rocha
Berkeley officials warned students and residents to “keep a distance from violence” Thursday as police prepared for clashes between supporters and opponents of conservative commentator Ann Coulter.
Despite Coulter’s announcement a day earlier that she would not speak at UC Berkeley on Thursday, students and residents were told to expect a heavy police presence and asked to take precautions to remain safe.
By 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a police helicopter hovered over Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley as demonstrators in helmets and carrying flags on poles began to converge on the park.
“If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence,” Chancellor Nicholas Dirks and Mayor Jesse Arreguín said in a joint statement Thursday morning.
Conservative and alt-right groups gather for 'free speech' rally in Berkeley
|Paige St. John and Veronica Rocha
Groups of demonstrators began trickling into Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley on Thursday as police swarmed the city.
Among the activists at the park was Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers. Rhodes and his group had also gathered in Berkeley on April 15, when a planned “Patriots Day” rally erupted in clashes between pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters.
"We are only here for self-defense," Rhodes said. His role, he said, was "to keep the hotheads in check."
Rhodes said his group plans to protect alt-right speakers at a “Free Speech Rally” at 2 p.m. at the park. Speakers plan to take the place of conservative commentator Ann Coulter after she announced a day earlier that she would not speak at UC Berkeley.
Announcements for the afternoon rally invited “all patriots ... for an afternoon of free speech in America. We won’t let the bad guys win.”
The speakers include Gavin McInnes, founder of a far right group Proud Boys, and alt-right activist Kyle Chapman. Chapman was arrested at the April 15 demonstration on a warrant alleging an assault at a violent protest in March. When officers grabbed Chapman from the crowd and cuffed him, alt-right blogger “Baked Alaska” launched a livestream feed denouncing the arrest.
Berkeley city officials to residents: Don't get baited by provocateurs
|Paige St. John
The city of Berkeley issued a warning to residents Thursday, urging them not to be "baited by provocateurs" and to "keep a distance from violence."
"Mass gatherings of any kind attract a broad variety of people and, inevitably, that means an array of different motives and intentions," read a statement posted by the city manager's office. "The overwhelming majority come with a peaceful purpose."
"However, in recent protests in Berkeley, we have seen a small portion who come seeking to hurt others or to destroy property. We have seen that individuals who come armed and armored use peaceful protesters as a cover for their violent actions."
"If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence. If you can do so safely, report it to police."