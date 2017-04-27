Signs, masks, animals and frozen fruit among items banned at UC Berkeley gathering space

The UC Berkeley Police Department on Thursday afternoon issued a list of items of banned from a gathering space on campus.

According to the department, Sproul Plaza was designated as an event area and those wanting to enter could be searched for restricted items.

Some items, including weapons, fireworks, chains, sticks and explosives, were obvious no-nos. Masks are also prohibited.

But other banned items were just bizarre, including balloons, hard or frozen fruit, and animals.