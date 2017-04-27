Berkeley officials warned students and residents to “keep a distance from violence” Thursday as police prepared for clashes between supporters and opponents of conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who had been scheduled to speak to two UC Berkeley student groups about immigration policy this week before her appearance was canceled.
“If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence,” Chancellor Nicholas Dirks and Mayor Jesse Arreguín said in a joint statement Thursday morning.
Signs, masks, animals and frozen fruit among items banned at UC Berkeley gathering space
|Veronica Rocha
The UC Berkeley Police Department on Thursday afternoon issued a list of items of banned from a gathering space on campus.
According to the department, Sproul Plaza was designated as an event area and those wanting to enter could be searched for restricted items.
Some items, including weapons, fireworks, chains, sticks and explosives, were obvious no-nos. Masks are also prohibited.
But other banned items were just bizarre, including balloons, hard or frozen fruit, and animals.