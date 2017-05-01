Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
Metro increases service on several rail lines for May Day marches
Los Angeles Metro is increasing rail service for Monday’s May Day march, the agency announced.
Trains on the Gold, Blue, Expo and Green lines will operate on a rush-hour schedule and the Red Line will have a six-car train operating every six minutes, the agency said.
Officials said they expect the busiest stations Monday to be Westlake/MacArthur Park, 7th Street and Metro Center, Grand Park/Civic Center and Union Station downtown.
Metro’s bus service will be changing throughout the day, the agency said, and delays are expected downtown.