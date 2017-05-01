Trump supporter to May Day demonstrators: 'They don't assimilate, they infiltrate'

Carrying a large American flag, Marvin Bonilla stood in front a group of demonstrators and a rap group performing at Broadway and 1st Street on Monday afternoon.

He held up a sign, declaring, "They don't assimilate, they infiltrate MAGA."

Two demonstrators quickly approached him and an intense discussion erupted.

This wasn't the first group to approach the 34-year-old South Central resident during the march.

He had been marching for three hours to support Trump.

"People are hostile towards me just because of my color," Bonilla said. "They assume because I am brown I am supposed to hate. See I am educated. That's the difference between me and my brothers and sisters out here."

Bonilla was born in New Jersey and is of Guatemalan descent.

His family, he said, came here the right way: legally.

"I feel bad for my immigrant people," he said. "They are my people. Then again, 100% of my family came here legally by airplane. We waited, we waited in line."

Bonilla said he is a "new breed of Republican."

He said he has a college degree and runs his own computer software business.

"The silent majority, we're silent no more," Bonilla said.

During the march, he said several people tried to have a "civilized conversation" with him, but it was mostly about them. When it came time for him to speak, he said, "they ain't trying to hear it."

"But that's OK, it's about me. It's about this flag. It's about America," Bonilla said. "If you're not with it, you're going to lose."