Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
'We're not going to put up with this': A message from May Day protesters
|Marisa Gerber
The sound of vuvuzelas and a tambourine buzzed in the background as a group of Los Angeles police bike patrol officers zipped through MacArthur Park on Monday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., protesters began unfurling their banners at the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard.
Before long, a common we're-stronger-together chant began: "El pueblo unido jamás será vencido."
David Rodriguez, the state director for the Latino civil rights group League of United Latin American Citizens, hoisted up a sign reading, "Build bridges! Not walls! Immigrants welcome!" Cars honked as they drove by. Other signs read, "Musicians are laborers" and "No human being is illegal."
Rodriguez has attended the march in the past, but he said this year's gathering has an extra dimension -- it's pro-labor, but also anti-President Trump.
"We've never seen anything at this level in terms of fear and anger in the Latino community," he said. "It's important for people to show opposition to this administration. They're very harsh, they're family-splitting... The policies are reprehensible."
"The common message: We're not going to put up with this," Rodriguez said.
The president's actions and rhetoric, Rodriguez said, have already driven up hatred toward Latinos. Beyond emboldening racists, Rodriguez said he fears the rhetoric will also cripple California's agriculture-heavy economy.
"We're scaring people away from jobs that nobody wants," he said.
Nearby, Heidi Muñoz was preparing for a busy day of work. The 14-year-old was selling Mexican flags for $10 and vuvuzelas and air horns for $5.
"Last year we got a lot of business," she said, smiling. "I think it's important to celebrate Mexicans."