'We're not going to put up with this': A message from May Day protesters

The sound of vuvuzelas and a tambourine buzzed in the background as a group of Los Angeles police bike patrol officers zipped through MacArthur Park on Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., protesters began unfurling their banners at the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

Before long, a common we're-stronger-together chant began: "El pueblo unido jamás será vencido."

David Rodriguez, the state director for the Latino civil rights group League of United Latin American Citizens, hoisted up a sign reading, "Build bridges! Not walls! Immigrants welcome!" Cars honked as they drove by. Other signs read, "Musicians are laborers" and "No human being is illegal."

Rodriguez has attended the march in the past, but he said this year's gathering has an extra dimension -- it's pro-labor, but also anti-President Trump.

"We've never seen anything at this level in terms of fear and anger in the Latino community," he said. "It's important for people to show opposition to this administration. They're very harsh, they're family-splitting... The policies are reprehensible."