The game plan is to get water behind the Oroville Dam below what its engineering designs call "flood control storage," and keep it there. At that depth, the dam would have a buffer capacity of half a million acre-feet of water.

At the current release rate, a pounding 100,000 cubic feet per second, the dam will reach that point by late Saturday or early Sunday, even with another rain system arriving Wednesday, said Bill Croyle, acting director of the state Department of Water Resources.

Croyle said he is certain of the integrity of the main spillway and the steep hillside used for emergency overflow, now quickly being armored with layers of rock and concrete. Even so, he said, "our goal is to remove as much water from the reservoir [as needed] so we don't have to use it."

Currently, crews are dropping 40 truckloads of rock an hour on the eroded slope, a process that Croyle said would continue despite his belief that the slope as it is now is safe enough to use if needed.

Falling temperatures associated with this week's approaching weather system will also help by lowering the elevation at which some of that precipitation falls as snow and is locked up until spring. But Croyle said that merely delays when the dam will be required to handle the melt from what has been a spectacular snow year.

He said state engineers are using cameras to monitor the damaged section of the spillway, and are watching it from above with overhead flights. The current release of water creates a curtain that obscures most of the gaping hole that appeared earlier, but what is visible from the side suggests there has been no increase in the damaged area.

"It's performing very well," Croyle said.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said he would leave it to residents to decide for themselves whether to leave if rising water levels again force use of the emergency spillway. He said he would order another evacuation only if something were to suggest the repaired slope was deteriorating.