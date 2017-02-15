Community puts on Valentine's Day wedding for couple evacuated in Oroville emergency

Leotta Litke and Henry Rueda had planned a romantic Valentine's Day wedding at their community church in Olivehurst.

But on Sunday, the couple was forced to evacuate their home after a hole developed in an emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam. The couple went to an evacuation center at the Placer County fairgrounds in Roseville and had been staying there through Tuesday.

It appeared their dream of a Valentine's Day wedding was crushed.

That was until shelter workers found out about their wedding plans and decided to help them get hitched.

So Placer County workers spread the word on Facebook, asking for help:

“ We have one last, very special donation request for our Oroville emergency evacuees,” workers wrote. “This young couple, Leotta and Henry, planned to be getting married today at their home church in Olivehurst. Instead, they'll be honoring us today at our evacuation shelter. To help Leotta and Henry. To make this day as special as it should be, we need a wedding dress and suit ASAP! Message us if you can help, and please join us in wishing them congratulations !”

Soon after the call went out, donations from residents and area businesses began pouring into the fairground, according to workers.

By the end of the day, the bride was given a beautiful white gown and the groom a black tux and a large tree was converted into a wedding altar.

Surrounded by a large group of evacuees who remained at the shelter for the night, Litke walked down the grassy aisle to an acoustic version of the Elvis Presley hit “Can’t Help Falling In Love."

The couple had been together 10-years before deciding to tie the knot, they said.

“I want to thank everybody,” Litke told CBS Sacramento. “I am happy to be Mrs. Rueda.”

To cap off the night, a limo and hotel room were also donated, KTXL-TV reported .

“It's hard to imagine a better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than the surprise wedding we were honored to witness tonight at the Placer County shelter for Oroville spillway emergency evacuees,” county workers wrote on Facebook.