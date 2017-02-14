Engineers race to lower water level of Oroville reservoir before new storms

State water officials continued to lower the level of Lake Oroville on Tuesday in anticipation of a series of storms that were forecast to begin arriving with new rain late Wednesday.

By 7 a.m. Tuesday, Department of Water Resources crews had lowered the reservoir level by at least 11 feet from the point at which it threatened potential disaster this weekend.

The water level at Oroville peaked on Saturday at about 902 feet, which sent water cascading over a concrete weir and into an unlined emergency spillway that had never been used.

On Sunday however, the earthen emergency spillway began to show signs of heavy erosion. Fearing that the damage could undermine the concrete weir that formed the lake’s shore and cause it to fail, and send a wall of water coursing into the Feather River below, officials ordered sweeping evacuations for more than 100,000 people.

READ MORE >