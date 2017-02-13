'I don't like taking people's word.' Evacuees cope with uncertainty

Brittany Bartel and her daughter were caught by surprise when authorities began evacuating the low-lying town of Marysville, about an hour's drive south of Oroville, Sunday.

Bartel and her daughter left their home with what they could throw into the car in 30 minutes, including their 10-week-old puppy and a cat. They slept in a car in a commuter parking lot near Grass Valley, camped out with a small group of Marysville evacuees.

"We were pretty cold," Bartel said.

Bartel and her daughter were among the more than 100,000 people who were told to evacuate because of a “hazardous situation” involving the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway after the nation's tallest dam reached capacity over the weekend.

"This is not a drill. Repeat this is not a drill,” the National Weather Service said Sunday, urging people living below Oroville Dam to evacuate.

The parking lot near Grass Valley became a campsite, of sorts, for Marysville evacuees who pitched tents and slept in their cars.

Erin Smith, 31, and her husband, daughter and dog spent the night near Bartel's car. She had spent days watching accounts of the deteriorating spillway and the troubling reports of how much water was entering the lake and how much could be safely discharged.

Smith had begun to pack before the mandatory evacuations, and her daughter brought along her own backcountry emergency kit.

Smith said she would be wary of any declaration that it was safe to return home.

"I don't think I would go down to stay," she said. "I would go down to prep more."

She said she would make her decision on when it was safe to sleep in her home again only after assessing the situation herself.

"It's questionable. I want to see what the spillway looks like. I don't like taking people's word," Smith said as her family huddled around a small camp stove.