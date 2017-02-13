Lake Oroville draining at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour

The water level of Lake Oroville is dropping at a rate of roughly 3 to 4 inches per hour, according to officials.

According to a spokesman for the Department of Water Resources, water is pouring down the facility's damaged main spillway at a rate of about 100,000 cubic feet per second.

By 10 a.m., the lake's water level was 4 feet lower than the emergency spillway, which suffered damage during its first ever water release over the weekend.

Workers with the Department of Water Resources are scrambling to reduce the lake's overall water level to 50 feet below the emergency spillway elevation of 901 feet. That mission has taken on added urgency as heavy rains are expected later in the week.