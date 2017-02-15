As new storms approach Lake Oroville, authorities warn residents to 'remain vigilant'

Although officials say the risk of flooding below Oroville Dam has dropped substantially since the weekend, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea warned area residents Wednesday that they remained in "an emergency situation."

During an afternoon news conference, Honea urged residents to "maintain vigilance" as dam operators continued to drain Lake Oroville before a string of storms began soaking the region again Wednesday evening.

"They need to pay attention," Honea said of residents. "It's important for people to be prepared. This is an opportunity for them to get things together, so that if the risk level increases and there is a need for us to issue an evacuation order, they'll have the things they need and they'll be able to do that quickly and efficiently."

The sheriff also asked residents to start making travel plans should they need to evacuate.

On Sunday, when erosion of the lake's emergency spillway triggered a sudden evacuation order, area roads quickly suffered gridlock.

"That was an incredibly chaotic situation, and I was aware of it," Honea said.

Sunday's emergency order was lifted Tuesday afternoon, allowing more than 100,000 residents and business owners to return to their communities.

Honea said that during the evacuation order, Oroville had seen some thefts, but he insisted there was no widespread looting of properties.

"Certainly we've had burglaries," he said.

Looting, the large-scale and organized theft of property from a structure, "is very rare," the sheriff said.

Honea also said that the state has agreed to post National Guard units in the region, part of what he called "staging of resources" should another emergency arise.