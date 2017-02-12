Should Oroville Dam's emergency spillway have been strengthened years ago?

There will be much discussion in the coming weeks about whether more could have been done to prevent the flood panic at the Oroville Dam, which was caused when first the main spillway and then the emergency spillway suffered damage.

More than a decade ago, there was debate about whether the emergency spillway needed to be strengthened to better handle a crisis when the main spillway was damaged.

According to the Oroville Mercury-Register, environmental groups called for the emergency spillway to be lined with concrete, but officials rejected the idea.

Read some state water documents about the debate here.