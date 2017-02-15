LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Officials are rushing to repair the spillways at the Oroville Dam in Northern California and lower the water level in Lake Oroville before rain arrives later this week. They are concerned that damage to an emergency spillway could dump large amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville.

Rio Linda

Sikhs opened their temple doors to Oroville Dam evacuees — and strangers came pouring in

Jaweed Kaleem
Evacuees and Sikhs chat at Shri Guru Ravidass temple in Rio Linda, Calif., north of Sacramento. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Each morning before the break of dawn, Nirmal Singh makes his way to a small stage at the Shri Guru Ravidass Temple, adorned with roses and silk. There, the priest sits and reads prayers from a centuries-old Indian text to open the day.

It's usually a quiet affair, with words spoken in Punjabi to an empty hall the size of a large backyard — a solemn start at the small Sikh temple that sees few people outside of weekend services.

But this week, Singh had company. Bodies shuffled under blankets in front of him. On Tuesday a Mexican couple and their kids woke up to his right, revealing the head scarves they wore in respect of Sikh traditions. In a nearby room, an African American man was also was getting up to the sounds of prayer.

As tens of thousands fled low-lying regions on the Feather River this week amid warnings of flooding from the rapidly filling Lake Oroville, Sikh temples across in the Sacramento area opened their doors to evacuees.

