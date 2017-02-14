A large swath of Northern California is on track to record its wettest winter on record with a new storm moving in late Wednesday.

These areas, many of them in the Sierra Nevada, are running at 200% of normal rainfall, if not more. The records cover October to February.

This story has brought special anxiety because of the situation at the Oroville Dam, where high water levels and two crippled spillways have sparked concerns about major flooding.

The storm system is expected to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday morning and could bring 2 to 4 inches of rainfall over Lake Oroville, said Tom Dang, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. Another storm Friday could drop an additional 1 to 3 inches on the region and is expected to have a much greater impact on Southern California.