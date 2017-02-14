LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Officials are rushing to repair the spillways at the Oroville Dam in Northern California and lower the water level in Lake Oroville before rain arrives later this week. Officials are concerned that damage to an emergency spillway could dump large amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville.

Videos show massive effort to repair Oroville Dam's crippled emergency spillway

In advance of new rains, workers frantically tried Tuesday to repair the crippled emergency spillway at Oroville Dam.

Helicopters are dropping sacks of rocks into a hole created by erosion. Dump trucks are also bringing in more rocks to patch other spots and create slurry.

Here are some videos of the effort:

