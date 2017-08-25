The announcement by organizers of a far-right rally planned for Saturday in San Francisco left Berkeley officials hopeful the same might happen to a similar event planned for Sunday in that city.

Sunday's rally against Marxism is expected to draw throngs of counter-protesters.



"We have heard about it. We are proceeding under the assumption the Sunday event will happen here and taking all of the necessary precautions," said Karina Ioffee, communications director for Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín.

Berkeley has been on edge about the Sunday event. Rallies earlier this year led to clashes between far-left and far-right protesters that turned violent.

City officials have expressly banned weapons, sticks, projectiles and even soda cans from gatherings of more than 100 people within the city limits.