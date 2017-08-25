A series of protests is planned for the San Francisco Bay Area. The Times will be covering them live on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off a rally planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event are taking a stand, of sorts.
Sign up for our free newsletters.
Berkeley officials hopeful Sunday far-right rally might be canceled as well
|Paige St. John
The announcement by organizers of a far-right rally planned for Saturday in San Francisco left Berkeley officials hopeful the same might happen to a similar event planned for Sunday in that city.
Sunday's rally against Marxism is expected to draw throngs of counter-protesters.
"We have heard about it. We are proceeding under the assumption the Sunday event will happen here and taking all of the necessary precautions," said Karina Ioffee, communications director for Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín.
Berkeley has been on edge about the Sunday event. Rallies earlier this year led to clashes between far-left and far-right protesters that turned violent.
City officials have expressly banned weapons, sticks, projectiles and even soda cans from gatherings of more than 100 people within the city limits.