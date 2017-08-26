A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Sign up for our free newsletters.
Answering the 'call of duty' at 'Peace Love & Understanding' rally
|Benjamin Oreskes
San Francisco resident Bessy Proctor felt it was her duty to come to the Civic Center on Saturday to counter the far-right gatherings slated to occur in other parts of the city.
She arrived nearly an hour before the festivities were scheduled to kick off to get a good spot near the stage where musicians and artists will be performing this afternoon.
Her friend Joel Cook joined her with a large sign and a red bandanna. They've both been attending rallies since President Trump's victory last fall.
"There are so many beautiful things we could've done today," Cook said. "But it was a call of duty. We had to come out in force."
They sat on a tie-dyed blanket waiting for the show to begin. Proctor said she was particularly excited to hear comedian Marga Gomez perform.
The rally is called "Peace Love & Understanding," and one of its organizers, Arielle Goren, said that bands including Momma Boyz, Brothers Comatose, Malo and others would be playing.