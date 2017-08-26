San Francisco resident Bessy Proctor felt it was her duty to come to the Civic Center on Saturday to counter the far-right gatherings slated to occur in other parts of the city.



She arrived nearly an hour before the festivities were scheduled to kick off to get a good spot near the stage where musicians and artists will be performing this afternoon.



Her friend Joel Cook joined her with a large sign and a red bandanna. They've both been attending rallies since President Trump's victory last fall.



"There are so many beautiful things we could've done today," Cook said. "But it was a call of duty. We had to come out in force."



They sat on a tie-dyed blanket waiting for the show to begin. Proctor said she was particularly excited to hear comedian Marga Gomez perform.



The rally is called "Peace Love & Understanding," and one of its organizers, Arielle Goren, said that bands including Momma Boyz, Brothers Comatose, Malo and others would be playing.