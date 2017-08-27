A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Here's what the Berkeley Police Department told demonstrators not to bring
|David Zahniser
The Berkeley Police Department sent out a reminder Sunday morning about everything that protesters are barred from bringing to Martin Luther King Civic Center Park.
And it’s a long list.
It includes: baseball bats, metal pipes and bricks; “anything else that can be used for a ‘riot’” will be prohibited at the park, according to a bulletin.
Similar items have been banned in areas adjacent to the park, which has drawn demonstrators for and against President Trump.
Check out the list here.
“The city will work to safeguard our community while facilitating the peaceful expression of the First Amendment,” the bulletin says.