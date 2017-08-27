The Berkeley Police Department sent out a reminder Sunday morning about everything that protesters are barred from bringing to Martin Luther King Civic Center Park.

And it’s a long list.

It includes: baseball bats, metal pipes and bricks; “anything else that can be used for a ‘riot’” will be prohibited at the park, according to a bulletin.

Similar items have been banned in areas adjacent to the park, which has drawn demonstrators for and against President Trump.

Check out the list here.