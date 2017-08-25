San Francisco activists cheer cancellation of far-right rally

News that organizers had cancelled a far-right protest planned for Saturday in San Francisco was seen as a partial victory by counter-protesters.

"Wow, it sounds like we're having success ahead of time," said Shanta Driver, the Chicago-based counsel for By Any Means Necessary, as she waited to board a plane for San Francisco.

Driver said the cancellation showed "white nationalists know they are a tiny minority in America, and there was absolutely no way they could rally in the city of San Francisco."

Not so, she said, for those expected to be drawn to Sunday's rally in Berkeley, the site of repeated clashes involving white nationalists and anti-fascists.

"I think the people who are coming to Berkeley, they come armed and ready and they come to do physical harm," Driver said.