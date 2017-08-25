A series of protests is planned for the San Francisco Bay Area. The Times will be covering them live on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off a rally planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event are taking a stand, of sorts.
Sign up for our free newsletters.
San Francisco activists cheer cancellation of far-right rally
|Paige St. John
News that organizers had cancelled a far-right protest planned for Saturday in San Francisco was seen as a partial victory by counter-protesters.
"Wow, it sounds like we're having success ahead of time," said Shanta Driver, the Chicago-based counsel for By Any Means Necessary, as she waited to board a plane for San Francisco.
Driver said the cancellation showed "white nationalists know they are a tiny minority in America, and there was absolutely no way they could rally in the city of San Francisco."
Not so, she said, for those expected to be drawn to Sunday's rally in Berkeley, the site of repeated clashes involving white nationalists and anti-fascists.
"I think the people who are coming to Berkeley, they come armed and ready and they come to do physical harm," Driver said.