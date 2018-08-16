Interior secretary blames intensity of California wildfires on 'environmental terrorist groups'

Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)

Size: 354,910 acres Containment: 64%

Evacuations: Lucerne, Clear Lake, Stonyford and Pleasant Valley

Damage: 265 structures have been destroyed, 36 structures have been damaged and another 1,025 structures are threatened.

*As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Carr fire (Redding)

Size: 211,019 acres Containment: 65%

Evacuations: Whiskeytown Park in Shasta County, and Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Boulevard in Trinity County.

Damage: 1,599 structures have been destroyed, 282 structures have been damaged and 44 structures are threatened.

Deaths: Eight people have died in connection with the Carr fire. They include a Cal Fire mechanic, four Redding residents, a Redding firefighter, a bulldozer operator and a Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker.

*As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Ferguson fire (Yosemite)

Size: 96,606 acres Containment: 87%

Closures: Yosemite Valley has reopened to visitors. Wawona and Mariposa Grove have re-opened.

*As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Holy fire (Orange County)

Size: 22,986 acres Containment: 64%

Evacuations: Evacuations are now lifted for the Mystic Oaks, Glen Eden and Lake Elsinore Riverside communities. They are also lifted for residences beyond the pavement at Avocado Way and Mountain Street in Rice Canyon. Mandatory Evacuations remain in effect for Holy Jim, El Cariso Village, Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds, Trabuco Canyon recreation residence tracts and Rancho Capistrano.

Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.

*As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14

