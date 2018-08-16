Why California's largest fire in history is so difficult to contain

Aug. 16, 2018, 6:35 a.m.
- Mendocino Complex fire
Each day on the front lines of California’s largest wildfire, firefighters start their shifts noting their safety zones and escape routes. Flames from the Mendocino Complex are still ripping through thousands of acres a day of steep, mountainous terrain packed with dead oak trees — standing and fallen — and littered with leaves and pine needles.
Crews are on especially high alert this week after a firefighter who traveled from Draper City, Utah, to help battle the blaze died Monday while working on an active stretch. Every five or 10 minutes, they’re encouraged to “look up, look around and make a sound.”
Conditions have been ripe for the erratic fire behavior that has led to explosive growth of the Ranch fire, which along with the River fire makes up the 364,145-acre Mendocino Complex. The days are so hot and dry that whatever gains firefighters see overnight when the humidity goes up quickly fade when the sun hits the fuels and sucks the moisture out. Lately, winds have started to pick up about 5 p.m., gusting between 15 mph and 25 mph.
Aug. 15, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
- Mendocino Complex fire
The largest fire in California history continued to grow Wednesday while firefighters worked to protect threatened communities.
As of Wednesday morning, the Ranch fire had consumed 314,925 acres and was 64% contained. It has destroyed 147 homes so far. One firefighter, Matthew Burchett, 42, of Draper City, Utah, has died battling the fire.
The Ranch fire is one of two fires that form the Mendocino Complex fire. Firefighters were still monitoring the smaller of the two, the River fire, which as of Monday was 100% contained.
Aug. 15, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
- Yosemite fire
As Rob Walker drove into Yosemite, he briefly reconsidered the camping trip he was about to take with a small group of friends and family.
The outing is a tradition. Walker’s family always stays at the North Pines Campground near the Merced River, with Kaleigh Burn and her family.
But on Tuesday, the group had a moment when, impressed by the power of the Ferguson fire, they were unsure.
Aug. 14, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
- Resources
- Yosemite fire
- Cleveland National Forest fire
- Mendocino Complex fire
- Redding fire
Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)
Size: 354,910 acres Containment: 64%
Evacuations: Lucerne, Clear Lake, Stonyford and Pleasant Valley
Damage: 265 structures have been destroyed, 36 structures have been damaged and another 1,025 structures are threatened.
*As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.
Carr fire (Redding)
Size: 211,019 acres Containment: 65%
Evacuations: Whiskeytown Park in Shasta County, and Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Boulevard in Trinity County.
Damage: 1,599 structures have been destroyed, 282 structures have been damaged and 44 structures are threatened.
Deaths: Eight people have died in connection with the Carr fire. They include a Cal Fire mechanic, four Redding residents, a Redding firefighter, a bulldozer operator and a Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker.
*As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.
Ferguson fire (Yosemite)
Size: 96,606 acres Containment: 87%
Closures: Yosemite Valley has reopened to visitors. Wawona and Mariposa Grove have re-opened.
*As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.
Holy fire (Orange County)
Size: 22,986 acres Containment: 64%
Evacuations: Evacuations are now lifted for the Mystic Oaks, Glen Eden and Lake Elsinore Riverside communities. They are also lifted for residences beyond the pavement at Avocado Way and Mountain Street in Rice Canyon. Mandatory Evacuations remain in effect for Holy Jim, El Cariso Village, Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds, Trabuco Canyon recreation residence tracts and Rancho Capistrano.
Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.
*As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14
Aug. 14, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
- Mendocino Complex fire
Aug. 14, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
- Yosemite fire
Yosemite Valley was reopened for the first time in weeks on Tuesday morning, but some visitors may have been surprised to see a burning hillside along El Portal Road, a key entryway into the famed glacial valley.
Officials at Yosemite National Park had listed the official reopening time as 9 a.m., but a steady stream of light traffic began entering the valley hours earlier.
On Monday evening, helicopter crews worked steadily to stamp out the Ferguson fire as it burned along a hillside near the Merced River. They repeatedly maneuvered their buckets down into the river, avoiding nearby boulders and trees.
Aug. 14, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
- Mendocino Complex fire
Clarence Sibsey sat alone at a table in the Twin Pine Casino evacuation center, tired and dejected.
Once again, a fire was threatening his community and he had to leave home. Two years ago, he fled the massive Valley fire. Now he had been driven away by the Mendocino Complex fire, which at more than 340,000 acres is the biggest in California history.
“We’ve never had fires like this before,” Sibsey said. “Why now?”
Aug. 14, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- Resources
Kenneth Bettencourt used to search for missing people and investigate homicides.
These days, he’s the guy you may call if your dog runs away.
“I’ve always loved animals, and when I retired in ’95, my wife said, ‘You’ve got to find something else to do,’” the former police detective said.
Aug. 13, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
- Mendocino Complex fire
A firefighter died Monday battling the largest wildfire in recorded California history, marking the latest fatality in a fire season that has taken a grim toll on first-responders.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday evening that it was “deeply saddened” to report the death of a firefighter battling the Mendocino Complex fire.
The firefighter was not named, and authorities said “fact finding on the accident” is underway.
Aug. 13, 2018, 1:22 p.m.
- Yosemite fire
Although a break in the weather has provided firefighters a respite from the scorching heat that has complicated the fight against multiple wildfires in California, an alert warning of poor air quality remains in effect for much of the Central Valley, the National Weather Service said.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District warned of poor air quality in Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties, the east side of the San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada and foothill areas due to smoke from the Ferguson fire.
Air pollution control districts in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties have also issued air quality alerts, which will be in effect until the fire is extinguished. The Ferguson fire has scorched 96,457 acres and is 86% contained. The fire has also claimed the lives of a Cal Fire bulldozer operator and a captain of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots.