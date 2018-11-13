From about 7:30 Friday morning through that afternoon, Zadeh, 70, limped around his property, triaging the encroaching spot fires in a fight for his life.

He soaked the garage. He sprayed the bushes 20, sometimes 30 times. He used the hoses to drench the grove of eggplants, the barn and the shed that had hundreds of thousands of dollars in power tools. He sprayed down the rows of pine and oak trees in his corner of paradise, the fruits of a career as an engineer with Los Angeles County's public works department.