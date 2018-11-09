Steve and Melissa Snyder with their children in a Woodland Hills parking lot after they were forced from their home by the Woolsey fire. (Ben Oreskes)

It had been a hellish 24 hours for Thousand Oaks resident Melissa Snyder. A close family friend, Noel Sparks, 21, was killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday night.

Snyder has known Sparks since she was a baby and could barely make sense of that tragedy, which unfolded minutes from her home in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

On Friday morning, Snyder stood in her robe outside a Manhattan Bagel shop in a Woodland Hills parking lot, surrounded by her husband and five of her kids.