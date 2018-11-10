Surreal scenes unfold as a fire ‘like Armageddon’ barrels toward West Hills

Laurita Gallagher and her family felt prepared for the fire.



They packed their belongings and woke up every two hours Thursday night into Friday morning to check the Woolsey fire’s progress in Bell Canyon. The family knew that if the fire crossed over a ridgeline near their Tudor-style five-bedroom home, they would have to leave.



They didn’t realize how quickly that would happen.

At 5:30 a.m. Friday, the Gallaghers got a warning from their homeowners association that the fire was spreading fast. Soon after, Gallagher was screaming as she and her family rushed into action.

Tall, deep orange flames chewed timber near their home. Before they could scramble into their cars and leave, the fire had already crept to their driveway.



Gallagher’s niece was last in the caravan, and as she left, burning branches landed on her car hood, Gallagher said.