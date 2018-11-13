Firefighters battling the Woolsey fire responded Tuesday morning to a flare-up in Carlisle Canyon, the Boney Mountain area and Lake Sherwood, an unincorporated community in the Santa Monica mountains.
Officials are asking residents to be prepared to evacuate as winds pick up. A red flag warning was extended through Wednesday evening. Road closures are expected in the Yerba Buena area.
Brian McGrath, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said multiple fire engines, air tankers and helicopters are responding to the fire, which has sent thick plumes of white smoke into the area. McGrath encouraged residents to stay away.
President Trump approved a disaster declaration for California, making federal funding available for the recovery efforts of Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura counties after the disastrous Camp and Woolsey fires scorched hundreds of homes.
The Camp fire destroyed the town of Paradise in Butte County, burning through 125,000 acres and more than 6,500 homes, according to Cal Fire. In Southern California, the Woolsey fire has grown to 96, 314 acres and destroyed 435 structures.
Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Tuesday that federal funding can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.
“Federal funding is also available to the state, tribal, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Butte, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties,” FEMA said.
Business and home owners can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621- 3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Teresa Moniz’s hand shook Monday as she added her husband’s name — “Albert Moniz, aka Pete” — to a list of missing persons taped to a board at the Neighborhood Church in Chico.
She was in nearby Magalia on Thursday when her husband called from home, saying, “There’s a fire; I have to get out,” she recalled, her eyes filling with tears.
He called again from a friend’s house, but that was the last time she heard from him.
The Hill fire, the smaller of two blazes burning in Ventura County, is nearly under control at 90% containment, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday.
Burning through 4,531 acres, the Hill fire has been far less destructive, destroying two structures compared to the more than 400 structures the Woolsey fire has scorched.
The Woolsey fire has scorched 96,314 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and was 35% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
The boost in containment overnight comes as firefighters prepare for the second consecutive day of Santa Ana winds.
Northeast winds are expected to blow 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.
Mandatory evacuations
Road closures
Evacuation centers
The Camp fire has scorched 125,000 aces in Butte County and was 30% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
Milder winds on Monday allowed firefighters to hold established containment lines and advance against the blaze, according to fire officials.
The inferno has ravaged the region since Thursday, killing at least 42 people and destroying more than 6,500 homes. The blaze is now the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history.
Anthropologists from Cal State Chico and the University of Nevada, Reno with expertise in identifying human remains were helping in the grim search effort into mass casualties in Paradise, where at least 42 have died in California’s worst fire.
In addition, the Butte County Sheriff’s Department has requested 150 additional search and recovery workers, two military mobile morgues and a rapid DNA identification system.
One search crew checking addresses of people reported missing found a body on the front steps of a burned-out trailer in the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park. Team members spent the rest of the day picking their way through debris, turning over metal frames and shattered furniture.
Mandatory evacuations in connection with the Woolsey fire have been lifted in Bell Canyon, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning.
There are extensive power outages in the area, and officials are asking residents to use caution when returning to their residences.
For updates on other mandatory evacuations, visit www.vcemergency.com.
Classes at UC Davis and Sacramento State University were canceled Tuesday because of poor air quality caused by the Camp fire, which has burned 117,000 acres in Butte County.
UC Davis officials wrote on Twitter that the campus will remain open, but classes will not be in session. Sacramento State’s campus will be closed.
The Camp fire, which has killed 42 people, is the deadliest fire in California history.