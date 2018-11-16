The blaze burned 4,531 acres before being 100% contained Friday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.



Officials are asking people who were in the area of Hill Canyon Trail between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 and may have information about the fire to call Cal Fire’s tip line at (800) 468-4408.



”A reward of $10,000 is available for information leading to a possible responsible party,” Cal Fire said.