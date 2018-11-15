Smoke from the Camp fire near Paradise, Calif. (Mason Trinca / For The Times)

Anna Dise and her father, Gordon Dise, 66, watched news of the Camp fire approaching their home near Butte Creek for as long as they could Thursday until the power went out midday.

It’s hard for her to nail down times — the sky looked black even at 2 p.m. After that, it was up to Anna to keep an eye out for flames. About 7 or 8 p.m., she thinks, she saw them coming from the Skyway down the hill toward her and her father’s 2.5-acre property, in the 2700 block of Eskin Maidu Trail.

“I get why they turned off the power, to prevent more power lines from sparking and stuff, but it would have been nice to be able to watch the news and hear what was going on,” said Anna, 25.