More than a dozen blackened husks of homes lined the streets above Malibu High School near Zuma Canyon. Power lines were down and and Southern California Edison crews were out fixing lines.

One the few things that remained of one home on Merritt Road was a metal sign saying welcome. The cars were charred,

A fire crew from Long Beach lay in the grass of the driveway of a home that had been engulfed in flames only hours ago. They were about to move on but then got a flat tire.