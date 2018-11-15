A brush fire that erupted in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County early Thursday has burned about 75 acres, authorities said.
The blaze, dubbed the Briggs fire, started near Highway 126 and Briggs Road beside the Santa Clara River about 1:40 a.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department. It had chewed through about 75 acres of brush as of 7 a.m.
Firefighters battling the Camp fire in Northern California boosted containment of the massive blaze overnight to 40%, though the fire continued to expand its footprint.
The blaze has charred 140,000 acres in Butte County as of Thursday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
Officials said the blaze, which is the deadliest and most destructive in California history, remained active overnight. Crews will use ground and air resources through the day to get a handle on the fire’s growth.
Firefighters stopped the Woolsey fire’s expansion and boosted containment of the devastating blaze to 57% overnight, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said Thursday.
The fire’s footprint as of Thursday morning was 98,362 acres.
The boost in containment comes as strong winds that had battered the region for three consecutive days finally diminished. This means the fire will transition from being wind-driven to terrain and fuel-driven, said Cal Fire spokesman Chris Anthony.
A brush fire that erupted in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County early Thursday has burned about 75 acres, authorities said.
The blaze, dubbed the Briggs fire, started near Highway 126 and Briggs Road beside the Santa Clara River about 1:40 a.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department. It had chewed through about 75 acres of brush as of 7 a.m.
Helicopters arrived to drop water on the blaze and crews were starting to make progress getting it under control, said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.
A Washington state firefighter was injured after being struck by a car while battling the Woolsey fire in Ventura County early Thursday, officials said.
The firefighter, who works for South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, was hit around 12:30 a.m. near Deer Creek Road and Pacific Coast Highway, officials said.
He was airlifted to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, fire officials said. The car that struck him belonged to a private citizen, they said.
About 50 people gathered for a town hall meeting in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night for people who lost homes or belongings in the Woolsey and Hill fires.
Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen asked the crowd how many of them had lost homes. A third of the hands went up. How many knew someone who had lost a home? More than half raised their hands.
Lorenzen said he had increased staffing 70% in anticipation of the winds last Thursday, but that extra staffing was no match for how fast the fires grew.
When the Camp fire barreled toward this Sierra foothill town last Thursday morning, officials had a crucial choice to make right way: How much of Paradise should be evacuated?
Public health officials were responding to a norovirus outbreak at an evacuation center for fire victims in Chico, the main city near Paradise.
Lisa Almaguer, the public information officer for the Butte County Department of Public Health, said that norovirus was confirmed at Neighborhood Church, a Chico shelter where about 200 evacuees are staying.
Almaguer did not know how many people were ill but said that the sick have been separated from the healthy.
The grim search for victims of California’s deadliest fire continued Wednesday as firefighters made progress in containing the Camp fire that burned the town of Paradise.
The fire has killed at least 56 people, destroyed more than 10,300 structures and scorched 138,000 acres in Butte County. It was 35% contained as of Wednesday evening, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
Malibu schools will remain closed until after Thanksgiving, the school district announced Wednesday.
Officials said many areas remain under evacuation in the city, where numerous homes were lost in the Woolsey fire. Here is a statement from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District:
Our hearts go out to all of the families and community members in Malibu, and in all the surrounding communities, who have lost homes, whose homes have sustained significant damage, and who are currently displaced. Most of the City of Malibu is still under evacuation order and we understand that many people are anxious to return to their properties to inspect loss, damage or at a minimum, very ashy and dusty conditions. All four of our schools are still in the current evacuation area. Malibu High School, Juan Cabrillo Elementary School, Point Dume Marine Science School and Webster Elementary School will remain closed until such time as we can safely reopen them. Right now, we know at a minimum that schools will be closed this week and the week of Thanksgiving.
After touring the site of the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday, Gov. Jerry Brown said he was at a loss for words.
“This is so devastating that I don’t really have the words to describe it,” Brown said at a news conference afterward in Chico. “It looks like a war zone. It is.”
Brown was by joined by U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, FEMA Administrator Brock Long and state fire officials to give an update on the Camp and Woolsey fires.