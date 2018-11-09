A giant plume of smoke from the Woolsey fire rises above homes, as seen from Lake Calabasas. (Mel Melcon)

Authorities on Friday morning said the Woolsey fire has expanded to 10,000 acres, prompting evacuations and street congestion as people flee their homes.

Strong winds and poor visibility due to thick smoke created a dangerous situation for thousands of firefighters battling the blaze late Thursday night into Friday morning, officials said. More than 88,000 homes have been evacuated across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“It’s been a long night,” said Corey Rose, assistant chief with L.A. City Fire Department. “But what makes this good is that we’ve done it together.”