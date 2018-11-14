Weather conditions will improve for firefighters in the next few days, and the National Weather Service says rain could be on the way for burn areas in Southern California.
Jayme Laber, a hydrologist with the Oxnard branch of the weather service, said the wind direction is expected to shift 180 degree, which means the strong, dry winds from the desert that have fanned flames across the region will shift onshore, bringing more moisture.
“We’re going to see those offshore winds relaxing and tapering off, and we’re going to start seeing our typically afternoon sea breeze and that will last until tomorrow,” Laber said.
Butte County officials Wednesday released a list of the names of more than 100 people who have been reported missing in the Camp fire and asked the public’s help in identifying residents who are safe.
Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., people can call the missing persons task force at the following numbers: (530) 538-6570, (530) 538-7544 and (530) 538-7671.
The Sheriff’s Office is also accepting emails at infosheriff@buttecounty.net.
Nearly 70 years ago, Rabbi Alfred Wolf built two camps in Malibu: the beachside Hess Kramer and its sister camp Hilltop.
The camps weren’t only for Jewish children, but for others from Los Angeles’ burgeoning and increasingly diverse communities.
In the 1960s, they became another home for a group of young Latinos who helped launch the Chicano movement.
As authorities continue to assess widespread damage from the Woolsey fire’s devastating march through Malibu and other areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, fire officials this week found themselves at the center of scrutiny from residents who sought clarity about the blaze’s destruction in their coastal city.
Richard Bloom, a state assemblyman who represents Malibu and neighboring communities, said that in every major fire, questions arise about the deployment of resources.
“Why were they here and not here? These are important questions. They deserve answers. The responses are never quite perfect,” Bloom said. “What you’re looking for is coverage everywhere, which is virtually impossible given the limitations of resources.”
It was the kind of relief effort one might expect to see only on one of those sun-kissed reality TV shows about wealthy, tanned and really good-looking people in Southern California.
As the Woolsey fire continued to burn, Bill Kerbox got a call Monday night from his friend whose 143-foot yacht, the Leight Star, was ready to be deployed. It boasts a helipad and plenty of space. The mission needed only one thing: volunteers and supplies to deliver to victims of the roughly 97,000-acre fire who had stayed behind.
A body was found Tuesday in an area of Agoura Hills charred by the Woolsey fire, bringing the death toll from that fire to three, authorities said.
The body was found when investigators used a cadaver dog to search a burned-out home in the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.
The block is on a winding road nestled among charred hillsides that fell directly in the path of the fire as it burned southwest across Paramount Ranch and down the hills that surround Kanan Road.
The Woolsey fire grew slightly overnight, burning about 500 acres and growing the fire’s footprint to 97,620 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
The fire, which has torn through a swath of Ventura and Los Angeles counties since last week, was 47% contained early Wednesday, officials said.
The boost in containment comes as firefighters prepare for a third consecutive day of Santa Ana winds.
The grim search for victims of California’s deadliest fire continued Wednesday as firefighters made progress in containing the Camp fire that burned the town of Paradise.
The fire has killed at least 48 people, destroyed more than 8,000 structures and scorched 135,000 acres in Butte County. It was 35% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
Six people have been arrested this week on suspicion of looting in areas of Butte County that had been evacuated for the Camp fire, officials said.
Those arrested are Jason Burns, 41, of Chico; Michael Salisbury, 48, of Reno; Teddy King, 27, of Paradise; John Brown, 38, of Oroville; Shayne Tinnel Jr., 22, of Magalia; and Tracy Sizer, 42, of Magalia, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Burns and Salisbury were arrested Monday afternoon after a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee notified patrolling deputies he had seen two men who appeared to be looting in the area of Butte Creek Canyon. Deputies found the men hiding inside a home.
Firefighters will continue to strengthen containment lines throughout the day and keep an eye out for hot spots in those areas. Air tankers prepared to drop retardant in the fire’s path to impede its progress, officials said.
The inferno has ravaged the region for nearly a week, killing at least 48 people and destroying more than 7,600 homes. The fire is the deadliest and most destructive in California history.