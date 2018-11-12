Smoke fills the sky as the Camp fire burns along the north fork of the Feather River. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters facing the state’s deadliest and most destructive blaze on record will get a slight reprieve Monday from the winds that have been complicating the battle since the disaster first ripped through Butte County last week, authorities said.

A red-flag warning that has been in effect for days — signifying a potent mix of heat, dry air and winds that could explode a small fire into a deadly conflagration — was set to expire Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

But as commanders warned fire crews during their morning briefing at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico on Monday, that doesn’t mean the fight against the Camp fire is anywhere near won.