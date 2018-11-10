At Zuma Beach, the Pacific Ocean was obscured by smoke. Horses, dogs and Southern Californians displaced by raging wildfires Friday sought refuge on the sand. The dress code called for protective face masks, not wetsuits.
In Thousand Oaks, many of those still reeling from Wednesday’s mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill fled their homes with whatever they could grab on their way to safety.
Crowded shelters turned away panicky evacuees for lack of space. Freeways were closed. Pepperdine University students awoke to texts ordering them to shelter in place.
Evacuation centers in Los Angeles County
Canoga Park Senior High School 6850 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park, 91303
Palisades Charter High School 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades, 90272
Pierce College 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
Taft Charter High School 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (at capacity)
Evacuation centers in Ventura County
Borchard Community Center 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320. (Accepting small animals.)
Camarillo Community Center 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010. (Accepting small animals.)
Goebel Senior Adult Center 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
Thousand Oaks Community Center 2525 N. Moorpark Rd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Thousand Oaks Teen Center 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Animal evacuation center
Hansen Dam Equestrian Center 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, 91342
Sources: Los Angeles Fire Department, Ventura County Emergency Information
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office received reports Friday night of two bodies found in Malibu, but officials said they could not yet determine whether the deaths were connected to the Woolsey fire that burned through the area hours before.
Lt. Nani Cholakians said coroner’s officials would not go to the scene of the deaths until the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department summoned them, and officials did not know the location or condition of the bodies.
“We don’t know ourselves,” she said. “We don’t have any other information except for that.”
At least 50 people stood on the corner of Elmsbury Lane and Bell Canyon Boulevard on Friday night, many with their cellphones out to record the destruction unfolding to the west in Bell Canyon.
Flames were visible from the popular post, burning hot and orange along where the road winds into the small community.
Fire engines were stationed along the road into the community, just in case the fire tried to jump the road and head into West Hills. Burning trees and brush crackled and popped throughout the hillside.
Charlie Sheen put out a call to find his parents, who lived in the fire zone around Malibu.
But hours later, Martin Sheen was found safe with his wife at Zuma Beach by a Channel 11 crew. He said he and his wife planned to sleep in their car.
Standing along Canyon Ridge Drive, Guy Cohen watched as his neighbor’s condo burned and firefighters battled the flames.
As the Woolsey fire raged Friday, more than 200,000 residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties were ordered to evacuate.